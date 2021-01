Veteran Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu is dead.

Okay.ng learnt that he slumped and died around 9pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2021.

The actor’s wife, Jennifer Asuzu, announced his death.

Asuzu who suffered a stroke some time ago made headlines last year, when a video of him pleading for alms went viral on social media.

He was 36.