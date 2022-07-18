Police to probe singer Portable for claiming to be founder of ‘One Million Boys’ cult group

On Monday, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, ordered a probe of controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, after claiming to be the founder of One Million Boys, a cult group terrorising residents in parts of Lagos State.

Okay.ng gathered that Portable in a viral video making rounds on social media said he created the notorious cult group, although the video has since been deleted.

“Open your ears and hear me; have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys? I’m their founder, go and ask Sammy Larry,” he boasted while speaking in Yoruba.

Reacting to the video, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement confirmed the IGP’s directive on Monday.

“Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action,” the force spokesman said.

“This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”