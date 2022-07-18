FACT CHECK: Is NPC recruiting Adhoc Staff for the 2023 Census?

A viral message on many social media platforms, especially WhatsApp, has surfaced recently, suggesting that the National Population Commission (NPC) is currently recruiting adhoc staff ahead of the 2023 national population census.

An exhibit of the viral message below:

VERIFICATION:

After a thorough investigation carried out by okay.ng, this is what we uncovered.

Okay.ng noticed that it had a “forwarded too many times” tag on WhatsApp; an innovation launched by the tech giant to curb spread of fake news.

Adding a nail to the coffin of this information is a statement signed and released on Monday, 18th July 2022 by Isiaka Yahaya, the Director, Public Affairs of the NPC.

Mr Yahaya disclosed that the information is totally false, misleading, and should be treated as a scam by fraudsters to swindle unsuspecting members of the public, particularly job seekers.

Yahaya also disclosed that the Commission is working to uncover those behind the fake ‘NPC’ recruitment portal being circulated online.

Contrary to the commencement of the trial census alleged in the viral message, Mr Yahaya added that the recruitment of 14,461 field functionaries has already been concluded and the trial census commenced on the 27th of June 2022.

The publicity chief of the Commission added on a note of finality that “all communication related to the issue of the commission will be disseminated through its official platforms which include media advertisement, the NPC website, and verified social media platforms.”

VERDICT:

Fake News!