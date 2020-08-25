Police Recruitment: IG eases requirements for applicants

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has set aside the requirements initially placed on applicants for the ongoing recruitments of police constables.

The IG in a statement said no applicant should be disqualified irrespective of their physical appearance, age and qualification.

In the latest order to police commands and formations nationwide, IGP Adamu directs his men to “attend to all applicants who successfully submitted their online applications to police recruitment portal irrespective of their physical appearance, age and qualification. You are not to disqualify any applicant for any reason whatsoever.

“Note that your recommendation for each applicant will serve as a guide to ascertaining the suitability or otherwise of each applicant. Ensure that the entire process is transparent and devoid of corruption and closely monitor activities of ICT personnel and other members of the team for strict compliance, please”, the statement added.

The Force is currently recruiting 10,000 constables to address its manpower deficiency. The authorities had barred persons with bow legs, knock knees, bent knees, and gross malformation of teeth from being enlisted into the Force. Individuals with amputated body parts, defective eyesight, and speech impediment had also been barred from the exercise.

The notice also stipulated that applicants must be within the ages of 17 and 25 and must possess a minimum of five credits in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in not more than two sittings. The police further stated that women who wished to apply must not be pregnant as of the time of recruitment.