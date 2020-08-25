John Momoh appointed as acting chairman of UNILAG governing council

The chief executive officer of Channels TV, John Momoh, has been appointed as acting chairman of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) governing council.

Momoh, who is the president of UNILAG alumni association, has been a member of the council as a representative of the association.

His appointment is contained in a letter signed by Sonny Echono, permanent secretary of the federal ministry of education, and dated August 21.

In the letter referenced FME/PS/606/C.I/III/129 and titled “Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of University of Lagos”, Momoh was directed to “consider and, if found suitable, approve the senate nomination of the acting vice-chancellor” for the university.

“You are to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive pro-chancellor/chairman of council who has had to recuse himself in line with the visitor’s directive,” the letter read.

“You are to also submit a report on the decision of the council to the visitor through the honourable minister of education immediately thereafter.”

Momoh’s appointment comes after the governing council headed by Wale Babalakin, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), removed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, as the vice-chancellor of the institution on August 12 and appointed another professor in the university in an acting capacity.

The varsity’s Senate on Monday elected Prof Folashade Ogunsola as acting VC.