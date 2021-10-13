Police: Gunmen abducted three students in attack on Kaduna catholic seminary

Gunmen suspected to be bandits who attacked Saint Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic church-owned seminary in Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday night, reportedly abducted three students.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige confirmed this to newsmen during a press briefing on Tuesday that some other students were injured as the bandits shot sporadically during the attack.

The abducted students were taken to an unknown destination before the arrival of local vigilantes who were able to prevent them from taking more students.

Jalige said a combined team of police tactical and anti-kidnapping squad of the command have now launched a manhunt of the gunmen, with a view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.