Police confirm release of UNIABUJA professors, other

The FCT Police Command says all abductees from the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) have been regained freedom.

Spokesperson for the Command, Josephine Adeh, made this known in a statement issued on Friday morning.

According to her, the abductees were rescued by a joint operation with other security agencies.

She however promised to provide more details on their release later.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the University of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies,” she said.