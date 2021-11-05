Al-Kuwait SC terminate Mikel’s contract
Kuwait SC have terminated the contract of former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi.
The club announced the termination of Mikel’s contract in a statement shared via its social media pages on Thursday night.
Mikel was just four months into a one-year contract with Kuwait SC, which also had the option for an extension for another year.
The statement read: “Termination of the contract of the Nigerian John Mikel Obi.”
It however did not state the reason for the termination.
Mikel, who retired from international football in 2019, is now a free agent.