Police arrest two traffic robbers in Lagos

The Lagos state police command has successfully nabbet Two traffic robbers identified as Dada Owolabi and Kolawole Olawoye who were accused of allegedly robbing members of the public of their valuables around Ogudu/Alapere area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects who were arrested at different locations in the area by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, (RRS) have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) in Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.

The state police spokesman, Muyiwa Ayodeji who confirmed the incident has said: