Nigeria records 1,024 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,024 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 10th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-653, Plateau-63, Benue-48, Zamfara-45, FCT-42, Rivers-27, Ondo-26, Adamawa-26, Kaduna-22, Edo-18, Ogun-16, Imo-12, Kano-9, Yobe-6, Ekiti-5, Jigawa-4 and Osun-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 10th January, there are 100,087 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

80,030 patients have been discharged with 1,358 deaths across the country.