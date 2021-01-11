HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 1,024 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 11, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,024 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 10th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-653, Plateau-63, Benue-48, Zamfara-45, FCT-42, Rivers-27, Ondo-26, Adamawa-26, Kaduna-22, Edo-18, Ogun-16, Imo-12, Kano-9, Yobe-6, Ekiti-5, Jigawa-4 and Osun-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 10th January, there are 100,087 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

80,030 patients have been discharged with 1,358 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 11, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button