Police arrest two officers, one civilian for ‘harassing’ lady in viral video

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has arrested two policemen and a civilian for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman sexually in a video that went viral on Wednesday.

The arrested policemen were identified as ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega Oyeniyi.

The police said in a series of tweets that the policemen who are originally attached to the Area A Police Command in Lagos, travelled to Ibadan for a legal operation when the incident occurred.

According to the Force, two of the officers were being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, while two others had yet to be arrested.

The statement reads as follows: “Following investigations into the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen as shown in a viral video on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, the Nigeria Police Force have identified three (3) police officers and one (1) civilian accomplice who participated in the unprofessional act.

“Two (2) suspects, ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega Oyeniyi have been arrested for their role in the discreditable conduct and incivility to a member of the public.

“They are currently being detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti, Yaba. Preliminary investigations show that the policemen who are attached Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation activities to Ibadan, Oyo State where the incident took place.

“Effort is being intensified to arrest the two other accomplices. Meanwhile, appropriate disciplinary procedure will be initiated as soon as investigations are concluded.”