Nigeria records 604 new cases of COVID-19, total now 38,948

Nigeria has recorded 604 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 21 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 604 new cases are Lagos-203, Oyo-87, FCT-79, Edo-41, Osun-35, Ogun-24, Rivers-22, Kaduna-22, Akwa Ibom-20, Plateau-18, Delta-9, Ebonyi-9, Imo-8, Enugu-5, Kano-5, Cross River-5, Katsina-4, Nasarawa-3, Borno-2, Ekiti-2 and Bauchi-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:40 pm on 23rd July, there are 38,948 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

16,061 patients have been discharged with 833 deaths across the country.