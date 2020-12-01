News

Police announces Maina’s arrest in Niger Republic

Abdulrasheed Maina
Abdulrasheed Maina

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

The force made this confirmation in a statement issued by Police Spokesman, Frank Mba, on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “Following the arrest of former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

“Abdulrashid Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart. He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.

“The Force assures the citizens, that there shall be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.”

