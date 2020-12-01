News

Buhari appoints Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as DG of NAPTIP

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 1, 2020
Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

This was announced in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim, a holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, hails from Nasarawa State.

Until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 1, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button