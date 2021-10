Pictures from Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day celebration in Abuja

President Mummadu Buhari on Friday led the celebration of the 61st independence anniversary at Eagle Square, in Abuja.

Present at the ceremony were former Head of State, Gen Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd); former President Goodluck Jonathan, and presiding officers of the National Assembly.

See colourful pictures from the event below: