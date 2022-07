APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Kemi Nelson, his close associate.

Tinubu shared the photos of the visit via his social media pages on Monday.

He was accompanied by his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu alongside others.

“On a condolence visit to the family of my dear friend Yeye Kemi Nelson. May her gentle soul find eternal rest,“ he captioned the pictures.

