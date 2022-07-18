Kano govt bans tricycle operations after 10pm

The Kano government has banned the operation of tricycles, popularly known as “A daidaita sahu”, between 10.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. in the state to ensure security.

The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, gave details of the directive in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Mr Garba said the development followed a resolution at the state security meeting and would take effect from Thursday.

He said the ban was part of the government’s effort to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

He urged operators to comply with the directive as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.

(NAN)