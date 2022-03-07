Photos: Sunday Igboho all smiles after release from detention in Benin Republic

Photos: Sunday Igboho all smiles after release from detention in Benin Republic

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho was on Monday released from detention in the Benin Republic.

Maxwell Adeleye, Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), had earlier in a statement announced that Igboho was handed over to IOO leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, by the Benin Republic Government.

Adeleye also shared photos of Igboho with Akintoye, his lawyer in Benin, Prof Malik Falola, and IOO Deputy Leader, Prof Wale Adeniran.

See pictures below: