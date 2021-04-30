Photos: Buhari presides over security meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a security meeting at the First Lady Conference room in the State House, Abuja.

In attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation-Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Defense Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); and National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Others present are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali is also in attendance.