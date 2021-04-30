APC attacks Mbaka for asking Buhari to resign over insecurity

The The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to call made by the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, for President Muhammadu Buhari to be impeached.

Okay.ng recalls that Mbaka had on Wednesday asked Buhari to honourably resign over the issue of insecurity raging the country.

In reaction to the Catholic priest’s call, APC’s Deputy National publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena in a statement issued on Friday said it was unfortunate for a man of God “who is supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefits while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

While making reference to the book of Mark 4: 35-40 where Jesus Christ calmed the storm when a wild storm came up and the waves crashed over the boat, Nabena said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calmed the storm.

“One would wonder who Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.

“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration”, Nabena said.

The APC chieftain also called on other clerics to “emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and many other true men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert a crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day”.