PHOTOS: Buhari leaves Abuja for Paris

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday afternoon departed Abuja to attend the African Finance Summit in Paris, France.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the summit would focus on African economy, following shocks from coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

“The Summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

“During the visit, President Buhari will meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking spread of Covid-19, with more research and vaccines.

“Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community,” the statement read.