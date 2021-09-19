PHOTOS: Buhari departs for New York to participate in 76th UN General Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja on Sunday for New York to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, had earlier in a statement on Saturday announced that the theme for this year’s UNGA is: “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations.”

The session is scheduled to open on Tuesday, September 14th 2021.

According to Adesina, Buhari will address the Assembly on Friday, Sept. 24 when he will speak on the theme and on other global issues.

Here are pictures of President Buhari leaving the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.