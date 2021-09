Obadiah Mailafia, former CBN deputy governor, dies after brief illness

Obadiah Mailafia, former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that the 2019 Nigeria Presidential election Candidate of African Democratic Congress died on Sunday at the National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

He was 64.

Details shortly…