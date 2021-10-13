[Photos] Anambra deputy governor dumps APGA for APC, meets Buhari

Yusuf Abubakar Follow on Twitter October 13, 2021
Less than a minute

The deputy governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke has defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okay.ng reports.

Okeke was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, at the State House on Wednesday.

Okay.ng understands that Okeke’s defection comes less than a month to the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

See pictures below:

