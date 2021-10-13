National Assembly approves upgrade of Adeyemi College of Education to university

The National Assembly has approved the upgrade of the Adeyemi College of Education to Adeyemi Federal University of Education Ondo.

The development followed the concurrence of the Senate to the House of Representatives Bill on the educational institution which was earlier passed at the Green Chamber.

The institution will now be known as Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo after the Senate passed the bill for third reading.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said the bill has repealed the Act that established Adeyemi College of Education and re-enact a new one for the establishment of the Adeyemi Federal College of Education.

It would be recalled that the Bill for the upgrade of the foremost college of Education was passed in the Eight National Assembly but the President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to it.

The Bill will now be transmitted to the presidency for the President’s assent.