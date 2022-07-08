Peter Obi supporters threatening life of my family and I – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has taken to his verified social media handles to complain about the series of life-threatening threats from supporters of Peter Obi.

According to Mr Reno, his only crime was criticising “their god and messiah.”

The bestselling author also revealed that his one-year-old daughter had been threatened in the past.

His post read in part:

“What exactly did I say? I said Peter Obi was wrong to describe himself as a pilot and other Presidential candidates as “mere drivers” and “substitute players”. That is why they are threatening my life. If I was in Nigeria, they would have sent unknown gunmen after me. “Now, imagine if Rabiu Kwankwaso had described himself as a pilot and other Presidential aspirants, and Peter Obi in particularly, as ‘mere drivers’. What will they do? I reported their threat to my life to Peter Obi directly. He did nothing. “The threats are becoming too much. My life is at risk. If anything happens to me, my wife, my children, or my siblings, the world should hold Peter Obi responsible. He has raised a horde of intolerant and violent Obidients who just want to replace Buhari’s tyranny with theirs!”