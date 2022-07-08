Angel Di Maria joins Juventus

Agency Report with Okay.ngJuly 8, 2022
Less than a minute
Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria has completed his move to Juventus after being released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

“Angel Di Maria is a Juventus player,” Juve said in a short statement on social media.

The Argentina winger has signed a one-year deal with Juve which will earn him a reported salary of seven million euros ($7.14 million).

The 34-year-old joins Juve ahead of the winter World Cup in Qatar into which his national team head as Copa America champions.

Via
Okay.ng
Source
AFP
Tags
Agency Report with Okay.ngJuly 8, 2022
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button