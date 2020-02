PDP to approach Supreme Court over review of 2019 presidential election judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will seek a review of the judgement of the 2019 presidential election.

Spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, revealed this during a press conference attended by Okay.ng correspondent in Abuja.

In addition, the PDP spokesman also said the party ask the Supreme Court to review judgment on the Kaduna, Kano, Kastina and Osun governorship elections.