PDP lambasts Presidency over attack on Obasanjo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Presidency over its recent attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Okay.ng recalls that Obasanjo had during an interactive session with some socio-cultural groups in Abuja on Friday said Nigeria is “fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state” under Buhari.

The Presidency in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, said the former Nigerian president has made several attempts to divide the nation while Buhari continues to promote unity and nation-building.

Shehu further described Obasanjo as “divider-in-chief” of Nigeria.

Responded to the Presidency’s reaction, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said Buhari should listen to Obasanjo’s advise.

The statement read; “The Peoples Democratic Party has, for the umpteenth time, cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to come down from his high horse and listen to the advice from eminent Nigerians, who are advising him against allowing our nation to tumble from the cliff under his watch.

“The Buhari Presidency is worsening the sorry state in which it has plunged the nation by choosing to haul insults on Nigerians including former Presidents like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other well-meaning leaders, who are patriotically calling on his administration to end its divisive, suppressive and insensitive style of leadership that has ruined our nation.

“From its reactions to patriotic counsel, it is clear that the Buhari Presidency has become bereft of the fundamentals of governance as well as overwhelmed by its own failures and burden of guilt for the disunity, bloodletting, and anguish that have enveloped our nation in the last five years.

“It is incontrovertible that the Buhari administration is leading Nigeria into a failed state, where citizens are not guaranteed of their safety; cannot afford the basic necessities of life and where governance has been crippled by incompetence, unbridled nepotism, promotion of injustice, executive high handedness, abuse of human right, disobedience to court orders, brazen violation of constitutional provisions, acute corruption and violent muscling of elections.”