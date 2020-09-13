News
NCDC announces 79 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,256
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 13th, announced 79 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 79 new cases are;
- Lagos-30
- Kaduna-17
- Ogun-7
- Anambra-5
- Kano-4
- Katsina-3
- FCT-3
- Akwa Ibom-3
- Oyo-2
- Rivers-2
- Delta-1
- Plateau-1
- Ondo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 13th September, there are 56,256 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
44,152 patients have been discharged with 1,082 deaths across the country.