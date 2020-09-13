NCDC announces 79 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,256

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 13th, announced 79 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 79 new cases are;

Lagos-30 Kaduna-17 Ogun-7 Anambra-5 Kano-4 Katsina-3 FCT-3 Akwa Ibom-3 Oyo-2 Rivers-2 Delta-1 Plateau-1 Ondo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 13th September, there are 56,256 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,152 patients have been discharged with 1,082 deaths across the country.