NCDC announces 79 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 56,256

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 13, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, September 13th, announced 79 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 79 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-30
  2. Kaduna-17
  3. Ogun-7
  4. Anambra-5
  5. Kano-4
  6. Katsina-3
  7. FCT-3
  8. Akwa Ibom-3
  9. Oyo-2
  10. Rivers-2
  11. Delta-1
  12. Plateau-1
  13. Ondo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 13th September, there are 56,256 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

44,152 patients have been discharged with 1,082 deaths across the country.

