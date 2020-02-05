PDF: Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020) (DOWNLOAD)

The Nigerian government on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, launched the Visa Policy 2020 in a bid to strengthen the country’s position as a key economy in Africa by attracting more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The document was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

In an earlier post, this digital news platform shared highlights of the new visa policy which “would attract innovation, specialised skills and knowledge from abroad to complement local capacity,” President Buhari said.

