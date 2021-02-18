Patience Ozokwor: Two of my classmates dragged me into Nollywood

Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor popularly known as Mama G, has said that she was forced into the Nollywood industry by two of her classmates.

The 62-year-old ace actress made this disclosure as she shared a throwback photo via her verified Instagram page on Thursday.

According to her, actors Chika Okpala also known as Chief Zebrudaya and the late Pete Eneh ‘practically dragged’ her to join Nollywood.

“I was introduced to Nollywood by chief Zebrudaya (Chika Okpala) and Pete Eneh (may God continue to rest his soul).

“They were my classmates in Esute mature university program. They couldn’t believe how much I made them laugh every day in class.

“They practically dragged me into Nollywood (story for another day). Before then I was doing radio drama and stage play.”

Who is Patience Ozokwor?

Patience Ozokwor acted in the soap opera Someone Cares, but her second movie feature, Authority, which was released in 1999 shot her to fame. She won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2012 and 2013 at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and has numerous awards to her name.

Throughout her years of acting in Nollywood, Mama G has more than 100 movie and TV credits to her name. Some of these include Chief Daddy, Blood Sister, Two Rats, Turning Point and Heart of a Slave. Furthermore, she has portrayed an onscreen mother to many Nollywood A-listeres, including Van Vicker, Ini Edo, Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic.

Asides from acting, Mama G is also a gospel singer and fashion designer. Ozokwor has released gospel albums.

One of Patience Ozokwor’s greatest achievements was in 2014, when the Nigerian President Jonathan Goodluck honoured Patience, along with 99 other Nigerians, to celebrate the unification of the northern and southern protectorates.