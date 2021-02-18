Former Custom Boss, Dikko Inde is dead

A former Comptroller-General of Customs, Dikko Inde Abdullahi, is dead, Okay.ng reports.

Dikko Inde was the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service from August 2009 to August 2015.

A source closed to the deceased family disclosed the demise of the former NCS boss on Thursday.

Dikko Inde, who joined the Customs in 1988, was born on 11 May 1960 in Musawa town, a Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The cause of Inde’s death is still being verified at the time of filing this report.

He is survived by a wife and three children: two sons and one daughter.

More to come later…