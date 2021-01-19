Panic in Ogun as tanker explodes, one feared dead (Photos)

A tanker explosion on Tuesday killed one person and burnt several vehicles in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Okay.ng gathered that the incident happened around 8:15 am on the Presidential Boulevard Road around Guarantee Trust Bank opposite Lawson Group School, Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to witnesses at the scene, the 33,000-fuel-laden tanker which was coming from Sagamu-Siun-Oke-Mosan Road climbed the overhead bridge but suddenly lost control while descending from the bridge .

The tanker hit a motorcycle which was in motion and rammed into some commercial vehicles waiting for passengers at the end of the bridge.

Shortly after it rammed into the scores of the vehicles, it exploded.

The fire which spread to a few offices around the place caused panic as many motorists started making reverse to avoid being caught up in the explosion.

There was anxiety over the fate of some pupils who were in the vehicles around the place and in the school premises opposite the scene of explosion.

As of the time of filing this report, firefighters were at the scene combatting the inferno.