Nigeria records 1,617 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter January 18, 2021
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 18th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-776, Kaduna-147, Kwara-131, FCT-102, Plateau-78, Edo-59, Ogun-53, Osun-45, Rivers-37, Taraba-36, Nasarawa-34, Adamawa-33, Kano-26, Delta-20, Ebonyi-16, Bayelsa-11, Gombe-11, and Borno-2

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 18th January, there are 112,004 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

89,939 patients have been discharged with 1,449 deaths across the country.

