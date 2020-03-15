Suspected coronavirus patient isolated in Enugu

A patient suspected to have coronavirus has been confirmed in Enugu State.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, March 15th, 2020.

According to the agency, the patient is currently in isolation, blood samples have been collected and the result is being awaited.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in Enugu, suspected to have COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the National COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre”.

“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow (Monday).”