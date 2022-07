After five years hiatus, the P-Square brothers are back with two new singles titled ‘Jaiye‘ and ‘Find Somebody.’

Okay.ng recalls that the duo Peter and Paul Okoye split in 2017 after falling out over a family dispute.

However, the two jointly celebrated their 40th birthday, publicly announcing to followers that they were back together.

Listen to their newly released songs here.

Jaiye (Ihe Geme) by P-Square

P-Square – Jaiye (Ihe Geme)

Find Somebody by P-Square