Oyedepo speaks against COVID-19 vaccine

Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners’ Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo has vowed to never take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oyedepo made this declaration while speaking during the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer programme.

According to him, he is not a guinea pig, hence would not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The cleric added that the church has the answer saying that the world was confused over COVID-19.

In his words: “I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman; it is immoral sir. I’m not a lawyer but I don’t think it is legal. You can’t come to my house and want to give me injections.

“On what? Did I invite you? They are confused. But the church has the answer. Did you see any outbreak of virus here? How will it enter the gate? Will it come through the air? How?

“One woman just got down after that injection in Kaduna. What kind of life? Are human beings now turned to guinea pigs? The world is confused but the church is triumphing.

“So, the triumph of the church will humble the pride of the world. They don’t know what to do, sir. In the last days, the church will be reigning in power and glory. That is God’s agenda.

“No apologies. There is a big, big bird in our land, saying, ‘don’t take it, they are deceivers’. Let me see someone who will come and inject me.

“Are you going to tie my hands? How? Did I invite you? I know you are quiet, you will hear more of it. My job is to expose the devil and tell his agents, ‘get off, we are not guinea pigs.”