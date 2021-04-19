Tottenham sack Jose Mourinho as manager

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspurs on Monday morning less than a week to Manchester City clash in the Carabao final.

The Portuguese sacking was confirmed via a public statement on the club’s website

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties,” the statement read.

Chairman of Tottenham, Daniel Levy, praised Mourinho for his professionalism and enormous toughness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic,” he said.

“On a personal level, I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.”

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution,” he stated regrettably.

According to the statement, former Tottenham midfielder, Ryan Mason, would take over as caretaker coach in the stead of the two-time champions league winning coach.

“Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course.”

Mourinho had been in charge at Spurs since November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino, signing a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

Spurs are seventh on the Premier league table, five points off the Champions League places.