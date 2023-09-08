Outrage as Bandits Kill Seminarian in Kaduna

In a tragic incident, gunmen believed to be bandits have set ablaze the parish house of Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church, located in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The horrifying attack also resulted in the loss of a young seminarian’s life.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Channels Television, the assailants, numbering in a large group, launched their assault on Saint Raphael Parish at Fadan Kamantan, within the Kafanchan Diocese, during the night hours of Thursday. They ignited the building and a vehicle parked on the premises, engulfing them in flames.

Tragically, the seminarian identified as Stephen Danlami lost his life due to smoke inhalation while attempting to flee the engulfed building. Fortunately, other priests who were inside the parish house managed to escape unharmed.

Following this horrifying incident, the state’s police authorities swiftly initiated a manhunt to track down the attackers. Manir Hassan, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, revealed that the bandits besieged the place of worship in a large group. Although they were unable to breach the main building, they set the adjacent house on fire, along with a motorcycle and a vehicle parked on the premises.

The police spokesperson confirmed the eyewitness accounts that the victim’s unfortunate demise was a result of the smoke he breathed in while desperately trying to escape from the inferno. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are actively pursuing those responsible for this senseless act of violence.