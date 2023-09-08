Benue North-East: Gabriel Suswam Affirmed Senator-Elect as Tribunal Sack Udende

The Benue North-East Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal has made a significant ruling, resulting in the removal of Senator Emmanuel Udende from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reinstating Senator Gabriel Suswam, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the rightful senator-elect.

This decision comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Udende as the victor of the Benue North-East senatorial election that took place on February 25.

Details shortly…