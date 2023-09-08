News

Benue North-East: Gabriel Suswam Affirmed Senator-Elect as Tribunal Sack Udende

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Benue North-East Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal has made a significant ruling, resulting in the removal of Senator Emmanuel Udende from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reinstating Senator Gabriel Suswam, representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the rightful senator-elect.

This decision comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Udende as the victor of the Benue North-East senatorial election that took place on February 25.

Details shortly…

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

I’ll Reciprocate If a Man Cheats On Me – Dorathy Bachor
Celebrities
600 Confirmed Dead as Earthquake Hits Morocco
International
PDF: Tribunal Judgment on 2023 Presidential Election Affirming Tinubu’s Victory [Download]
Featured
Governor Akeredolu Resumes Duties After Three-Month Medical Vacation in Germany
News
Fans React as Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Name Child Riot
Celebrities
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?