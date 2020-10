The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has provided updates on the fire incident involving a tanker along the axis of Otedola bridge, inward Berger along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to LASEMA, a 40fit containerized truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger.

It then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 litres of PMS which resulted in fire outbreak.

No casualty was recorded.