NCDC reports 212 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 16th, announced 212 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and FCT.
The states with the 212 new cases are;
- Lagos-85
- Oyo-72
- FCT-21
- Ogun-11
- Plateau-11
- Katsina-6
- Kaduna-5
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th October, there are 61,194 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
52,304 patients have been discharged with 1,119 deaths across the country.