NCDC reports 212 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 16th, announced 212 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and FCT.

The states with the 212 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-85
  2. Oyo-72
  3. FCT-21
  4. Ogun-11
  5. Plateau-11
  6. Katsina-6
  7. Kaduna-5
  8. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th October, there are 61,194 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,304 patients have been discharged with 1,119 deaths across the country.

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter October 16, 2020
