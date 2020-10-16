NCDC reports 212 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday, October 16th, announced 212 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 7 states and FCT.

The states with the 212 new cases are;

Lagos-85 Oyo-72 FCT-21 Ogun-11 Plateau-11 Katsina-6 Kaduna-5 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th October, there are 61,194 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

52,304 patients have been discharged with 1,119 deaths across the country.