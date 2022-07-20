Osun Governor-elect, Adeleke receives certificare of return from INEC

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Okay.ng understands that the INEC National Commissioner, Supervising Osun, Ogun, and Oyo states, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, presented the certificate to Adeleke and his deputy Prince Kola Adewusi at the umpire’s head office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adeleke dedicated his victory to the memory of his late elder brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, and the people of the Osun state.

It can be recalled that Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Saturday, July 16, defeated the incumbent governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, with 403, 371 votes.