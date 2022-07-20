Clergy storm Shettima unveiling; lend support to APC presidential ticket

A group of about 30 clergymen from various churches and denominations across Nigeria stormed the unveiling, yesterday, of the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The clergy, who appeared to have attended the event voluntarily and without invitation were ushered in and provided recognition by the Vice Presidential nominee who thanked them for their show of support. Senator Shettima went on to assure Nigerians that he was not on the ticket to represent the interests of Northern Muslims, a task he noted (to loud approval from the captivated audience) was well within the capacity of the Sultan of Sokoto.

The attendance of the clergy caused a great deal of controversy and speculation as online sleuths picked holes in their attire, claiming that their shoddy appearance was proof of a conspiracy on the part of the APC to invite fake Christian leaders to the unveiling.

However, our correspondent was at the event and spoke with some of the clergymen who confirmed that they had attended of their own volition, without invitations, in order to show their support to the APC presidential candidate in whom they have decided to place their faith as citizens and members of the voting public.

When asked about their decision to attend the event decked in religious garb, one attendee who did not give his name said “I am proud to be a Christian BAT supporter. I have no problem with a Muslim-Muslim ticket because I very much believe in the Jagaban”.