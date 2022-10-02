Osun Elections: Oyetola rejects court nullification of candidature

After the recent nullification of Adegboyega Oyetola’s candidature in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, Chief Press Secretary to the Osun state governor, Ismail Omipidan, has called on supporters of his candidacy to keep calm regarding the decision of the Federal High Court.

According to reports, gathered by Okay.ng, Ompidan stated that Oyetola’s lawyers would be instigating the decision at the Appeal Court.

Ompidan told newsmen that he was confident the decision will be set aside.

He notes that the opposition People Democratic Party, PDP, instituted the case, despite many decisions from the High Court that frown upon such findings.

The spokesman expressed that, previously the position in regards to the law is only on participating members of the APC, and the party could report to court to further challenge the named candidate of the party.

“All these are part of the antics of the opposition PDP and some of their collaborators from within to distract us. But like every one of their plans, this too has fallen flat on their faces”, Omipidan stated.

“They want to distract us from the Tribunal case. But we shall remain focused until we take back our mandate. We have confidence in the Tribunal to do justice in the case before it, just as we have implicit confidence in the Appeal Court to set aside this latest decision of the Federal High Court.”

A federal High Court in Abuja had on Friday nullified the nomination of Oyetola and Benedict Alabi his deputy, as candidates of the All Progressive Party, (APC) to participate in the July 16, 2022, gubernatorial elections.

It was stated that the submission of their names by Gov. Mai Male Buni of Yobe to the independent Nation Electoral Commission INEC violates the constitution of the federation.

PDP’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, instigated the nomination and sponsoring of Oyetola and his deputy as candidates due to the former judgement by Apex Court.

While in court, justice Nwite accepted the provisions made by the PDP’s counsel that the suit started in line with section 285 (14)(C) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He consequently announced the nomination of Oyetola and Alabi of the APC as null or void