Osinbajo attends first physical FEC Meeting after surgery

Vice-President Oluyemi Osinbajo on Wednesday attended the Federal Executive Council meeting physically for the first time since he underwent surgery in July.

Okay.ng recalls that Osinbajo successfully underwent surgery for a leg fracture on July 16, after which he was discharged on the 25th of July. The operation left him attending official functions virtually.

He was welcomed by ministers and presidential aides at the council chambers.

President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu also attended the meeting physically.

Ministers physically in attendance include those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello; Communications and Digital, Isa Patanmi; and Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Others are Ministers of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare; Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo.

Also in attendance are the Ministers of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu; Environment, Ademola Adegoroye and that of Education, Goodluck Nana-Opia.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating virtually from their various offices in Abuja.