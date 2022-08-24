I can travel from Abuja to Kaduna without escorts — Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, says he can drive on the infamous Abuja-Kaduna highway without security escorts.

Okay.ng reports that the road has become notorious for banditry and abduction of unsuspecting passengers.

Keyamo, who was recently appointed a spokesperson of the presidential campaign of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), said this in an interview on Channels TV.

Quizzed if he could drive despite the security challenges, the minister of state for labour and employment said:

“Some people do, I can do it. I can do it. I saw headlines last week saying that I said insecurity has been brought to an all-time low by Buhari. I didn’t say so. It’s still the season of wrong headlines. I said what we met on the ground, Boko Haram in the north-east. I was specific and so they quoted me generally to say Boko Haram and insecurity throughout the whole country. I only said Boko Haram in the north-east, it has not been totally wiped out, but we have reduced this significantly.

“All the roads that lead to Chibok and Damboa in Borno, they are now passable. The issue of the farmer-herder crisis came to a height between 2017 and 2020. The World Terrorism Index said so. Not me. The body also said the attacks reduced so much in 2021. And further reduced again now in 2022. So, it’s a downward spiral in terms of the farmer-herder crisis.

“In terms of banditry and kidnapping, they are on the rise in the north-west and some parts of the middlebelt. I have admitted that.”