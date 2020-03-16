News

Oshiomhole’s appeal: Court suspends hearing

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has suspended the hearing of an appeal filed by Adams Oshiomhole challenging his suspension as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okay.ng understands that the court had fixed Monday to hear the case, but a three-man panel of justices rose at a session today to say a new panel would be constituted to hear the appeal.

The panel said a new date for the hearing will be communicated.

More to come later…



