Misconduct: Kano Assembly suspends 5 members for six months

The Kano State House of Assembly have suspended five of its members for six months in connection with last week fracas in the house.

Okay.ng reports that the Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa, on Monday announced that the members were suspended for misconduct and violation of the rules of the house.

According to Gafasa, “the five members were suspended for violating the rules of the house especially Order IV Sub 4 a, b, d and e disrupted the sittings of the house and prevented proceedings from going on.

“They behave violently and even attempted to snatch away the mace in a clear attempt to sabotage the sitting of the house.”

The suspended members are Garba Yau Gwarmai representing Kunchi/Tsanyawa Constituency, Labaran Abdul Madari representing Warawa Constituency, Isyaku Ali Danja representing Gezawa Constituency, Mohammed Bello representing Rimingado/Tofa constituency and Salisu Ahmed Gwamgwazo representing Kano Municipal respectively.